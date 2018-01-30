Police searching for missing 16-year-old Clinton Township girl

(WXYZ) - Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Daylynn Marie Baker from Clinton Township.

Baker was last seen in the area of Montgomery Street near Linwood Street in Detroit on Jan. 26 at about 3 p.m.

She was wearing a black Jet's Pizza t-shirt, burgundy coat and black pants, police said.

Baker is described as having brown eyes and black hair, and she is four feet ten inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police said she is diabetic and in need of her prescription medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-469-5502.