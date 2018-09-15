Police searching for missing 16-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sept. 13 on Sherwood.

Officers say her mother last saw Tashiana Taylor around 3:20 p.m. and has not returned home since.

Tashiana is a 5-foot tall black female with a light brown complexion and thin build. She has long, straight black hair with brown ends and a piercings in her left ear.

Tashiana was last seen wearing black stretch pants, black jacket and red glitter gym shoes.

She is in good physical and mental condition, officers say.

Anyone with information on Tashiana's whereabouts should call Detroit Police at (313) 596-1100.