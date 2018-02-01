Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Kelsey Olah, 17, of Dearborn Heights.

She was last seen in the area of Outer Drive and Parkland in Dearborn Heights.

Olah is described as five feet six inches tall, brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 125 pounds. She also has a tattoo of a small arrow by her right ee.

Police say it is unknown who she may be with, but she is highly dependent on insulin and did not take her medicine with her.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-6770.