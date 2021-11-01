Police searching for missing 43-year-old Adrian man with reported head injury

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities in Adrian are asking for help to locate a missing 43-year-old man who they say may be in danger.

The Adrian Police Department said Matthew Eric Varnum left his home alone driving a white 2005 Buick Lacrosse on Sunday, Oct. 31. Police say Varnum did not take his wallet, cellphone or any other identification. Police provided a photo of Varnum's car below.

Varnum suffers from a closed head an injury, police said. He has been known to walk away from his home in the past and tends to walk great distances before he’s found.

Anyone who has seen Varnum is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately. Those with information can contact Master Police Officer Michael Gentner at 517-264-4808, mgentner@adrianmi.gov or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

