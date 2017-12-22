Police searching for missing 49-year-old who suffers from mental health issues

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 49-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues.

Police say Mark Clinkscales was last seen at his house in the 19000 block of Stopel around 11 p.m. on December 16.

He's described as 6' and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nautical coat and dark blue jeans.

Clinkscales may be driving a black 2017 Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.