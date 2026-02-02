Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy with autism in Madison Heights

Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with autism in the Madison Heights area.

Michigan State Police says Johnathan Skattebo was last seen Sunday near Parliament and Hales.

He’s described as 4 feet and about 65 pounds with brown hair and gray/blue eyes. He was reportedly wearing a blue and black winter coat.

Police say Skattebo is non verbal and likes things that spin and water. He also likes to hide in cold dark places.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Madison Heights police or 911.

