Farmington Hills police searching for missing 69-year-old woman

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Farmington Hills police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 69-year-old woman.

Police say Annette Evans walked away from her son's home in Farmington Hills on January 22. She was last seen in the area of Middlebelt and 9 Mile Road. She is believed to be wearing a blue and white windbreaker-style jacket, light blue jeans and dark blue tennis shoes.

Evans is about 5'4" tall, 140 pounds with brown hair.

The woman's family says she suffers from dementia.

Her home is in Detroit near Southfield Road and Outer Drive.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.