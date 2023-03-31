Watch Now
Police searching for missing 70-year-old man in Canton

Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 31, 2023
(WXYZ) — Canton police say they are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who has dementia and Alzheimer's.

Police say Jack Downie is believed to have left his home near Michigan Avenue and Haggerty Road on foot in the early morning of March 30.

He is believed to be wearing a light blue jacket with darker blue sleeves.

He's described as being about 6'0" tall and 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 734-397-3350.

