Police searching for missing Detroit man with schizophrenia

Demarco Gregory
Posted at 11:17 PM, Oct 05, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a missing man who has schizophrenia.

Demarco Gregory, 33, was last seen Monday around 10:30 a.m. on Snowden Street near 7 Mile.

Police say Gregory left his home and did not return. His mother says he suffers from schizophrenia.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and about 280 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket, red T-shirt, gray jogging pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's 12 Precinct at 313-596-1201.

