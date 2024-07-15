Police searching for more victims after Adrian pastor charged with sex crimes

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Adrian are searching for more victims after an area pastor has been charged with multiple sex crimes.

On Monday morning, Pastor Michael Ronald Goble (pictured above) was arraigned in Lenawee County Court on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the second degree. He was arrested this past weekend.

Police believe that more victims exist based on the totality of the investigation. Officials tell us that locations of significance regarding this case include Goble's home, Church of the Good Shepherd. and the Maurice Spears Juvenile Campus.

Anyone who wishes to report a crime regarding Goble can reach out to investigators in the following ways:

