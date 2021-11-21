Police searching for suspect in Detroit homicide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a suspect in a homicide.

The Detroit Police Department on Sunday said its searching for Antwan Franklin. He’s allegedly involved in a homicide that happened on Friday in the 5600 block of Emerald Springs Circle near Buffalo Street.

On Friday, police said a man went to a home on Emerald Springs and shot another man multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect ran off in an unknown direction.

Additional details about the incident were not released.

Police say Franklin should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact DPD’s homicide unit at 313-596-2260. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP