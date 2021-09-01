Police search for suspect who attacked car with bat in road rage incident

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wyandotte police are searching for a suspect in what is being called an incident of road rage that was caught on tape.

In the video, you can see a man approach a second car with a baseball bat. He then hits the car several times, breaking the driver's side mirror and shattering the window.

Police say the suspect and the victim had previously exchanged words and that when the victim entered a Big Boy restaurant, the suspect came back with the baseball bat.

The News Herald reports that the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on August 28 on Biddle Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police.