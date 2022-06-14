Police searching for suspects following two related but separate shootings on Detroit's east side

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are working to track down two cars connected to two shootings that happened 30 minutes apart on Detroit's east side Monday night.

RELATED: Detroit police seeking suspects after shootings outside hospital, on I-94

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near Chalmers Street and resulted in I-94 heading eastbound to shutdown. The second happened outside of Ascension St. Johns Hospital on Moross Road.

Two people were shot and investigators believe both incidents are related.

They also believe the suspect in the freeway shooting was driving in a 2010 or 2012 Chevy Equinox and the second shooter was driving a white Impala.

"Everybody was running in both directions man," eyewitness Devon Morrow said.

Morrow says he was in the emergency waiting room at Ascension St. John Hospital when he thought he'd be another victim.

"You go from worrying about yourself and body pains and body aches to worrying about if these bullets are gone hit you because you right there," he said.

30 minutes earlier police say a man was shot in the ankle on I-94 near Chalmers.

The person in the car with the victim drove him to the hospital.

Police say the victim was already inside the ER when a second car pulled up and shot at his car. Police say the victim's dad was nearby the car and also got shot in the ankle.

"We thought it was firecrackers at first but it was actually gunshots," Morrow said. "We hear the bullets hitting the glass. Pretty much diving on the floor after that."

Ascension St. Johns said their security team is working with Detroit Police on the investigation. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 1 800-SPEAK-UP.