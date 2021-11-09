Police searching for suspects in deadly Pontiac roadway shooting

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead following a shooting on N. Perry St. and Giddings Road Monday night.

According to police, a vehicle carrying three passengers was traveling north on North Perry St. when an unknown vehicle pulled up to the passenger side and began shooting at the car.

A 56-year-old Pontiac woman was in the front passenger seat and sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper right thigh. Police say she has died from her injuries.

A 26-year-old woman sitting in the back of the car also sustained an injury from a gunshot to her calf. She has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, seen driving a silver or gray Chrysler 300 fled north on N. Perry St., turning west on East Walton police say.

Police are not calling this a road rage incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and the caller will remain anonymous.

Two other victims were in the car at the time of the shooting, neither of them were injured.