Police searching for thieves who stole an ATM out of a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are looking for a band of thieves wanted in connection with a string of crimes throughout the area.

Their most recent crime happened Saturday at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.

According to police, the group of thieves stole an ATM right from the hotel's lobby. Police say they used chains and a white Jeep to do so.

Michigan State Police believes these suspects are also responsible for a number of thefts in Detroit and another in Royal Oak Township.

Troopers are currently working to track them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-speak-up.