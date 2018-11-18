Police seek driver who may have information on car that hit woman on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police need help locating a driver of a vehicle who may have information about a fatal car versus pedestrian on the city's west side.

Officers say on Oct. 28 around 9:30 p.m., a woman was hit by a red 2015 Toyota Prius while crossing the street on Trumbull and West Willis.

The driver of the Prius stopped and stayed at the scene until police arrived, authorities say.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later passed away.

A second vehicle -- a white sedan with broken passenger headlight -- was captured leaving the scene after the accident. Police believe the driver may have information about the accident and are looking to get in contact with them.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information about the incident, call police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.