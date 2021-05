DETROIT (WXYZ) — UPDATE: The child has been reunited with his mother shortly after 7 p.m., police said Wednesday

Detroit police are looking for the parents or guardians of a boy between the ages of 2 and 3 years old who was found by a citizen in front of a building at 5500 Trumbull in Detroit.

The boy's name is believed to be DeShawn. He was spotted by a citizen between 5:50 and 6 p.m.

The child is currently at the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct.