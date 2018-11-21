Police seek man accused of exposing self to grandma picking up students from bus stop in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Troy Police are searching for a man accused of indecent exposure at a bus stop on Monday.

Police say a grandmother was walking to pick up her grandchildren from a bus stop near Bristol and Root Drives around 4 p.m.

A man in a white Volkswagen Jetta approached her and asked for directions. The grandmother gave the man directions and he drove away, police say.

He then approached the woman again, this time yelling out of his window that he needed help. When she walked up to the car, she saw that the suspect was nude from the waist down, exposing himself.

The grandmother took out her phone and the man sped away.

The suspect is described as an Indian or Pakistani man with a dark complexion. He is believed to be 25-35 years old with dark eyes, short black hair and mustache.

The victim told police the man was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with a Michigan vanity plate reading some variation of "ANVESD," "AVENSED," or "ASENVED." She is confident the license did start with an "A" and end with a "D", according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.