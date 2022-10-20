Police seek missing Fremont family

FREMONT, Mich. — State troopers and Fremont police request the public’s help in finding a missing family out of Fremont.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the Ciriglianos — Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon — have not been in touch with anyone since the morning of Sunday, Oct. 16. Other family members reportedly say this is unusual for them.

Anthony displayed signs of paranoia on Sunday and all of the family’s phones have been shut off since then, according to MSP.

We’re told their pets as well as a family member needing full-time care were left behind.

Each family member is described as follows:

Anthony (“Tony”) John Cirigliano (51): 5’6” in height, weighs 180 pounds, brown hair

Suzette Lee Cirigliano (51): 5’9” in height, weighs 120 pounds, brown hair, wears glasses

Brandon Michael Cirigliano (19): 5’8” in height, weighs 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, autistic

Noah Alexander Cirigliano (15): 5’6” in height, weighs 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, autistic

Authorities say they may be traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with a license plate that reads “DJL1982.”

Those with information related to the family’s whereabouts are asked to connect with Fremont police at 231-924-2400 or dial 911.