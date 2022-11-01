Police seek person of interest after break-in at Cody High School that led to closure

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police with Detroit Public Schools Community District are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of breaking into Cody High School over the weekend and causing extensive damage that led to a temporary closure of school.

The incident happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m.

Police say the person broke into the high school and stole copper piping, which disabled the heating system in the building. As a result, the building sustained thousands of dollars in damage and school has been closed since Monday because the building doesn’t have heat.

It's unclear when the school plans to reopen.

Detroit public schools released a photo of the man who they say is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Tamika Lance-Jenkins at 313-748-6015 or Detective Kelly Taylor at 313-748-6089. Reports can remain anonymous.