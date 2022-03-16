Police seek person of interest in fire at Detroit restaurant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help with identifying a person of interest in connection to a fire at a restaurant in Corktown.

The fire happened at Mudgie's Deli and Bar on Brooklyn Street near Porter Street on March 10 around 3:40 a.m.

The Detroit Police Department posted photos to Twitter of the person they are interested in talking with about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders at 313-402-7499.