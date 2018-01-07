Police seeking help to find missing 58-year-old man from Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are seeking information on a missing man from Detroit.

Ricky Davenport, 58, was last seen on Dec. 30, 2017, at 4 p.m. by a family member at his home in the 20000 block of Roselawn.

Davenport is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and black boots.

Police say he is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Davenport or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call DPD's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1200.