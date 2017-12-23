Police seeking man last seen in Detroit, $2,500 reward offered

12:22 PM, Dec 23, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Detroit.

John Kimbrough, 51, was last seen Thursday attending a holiday party at the Riverside Marina in Detroit. 

He worked at the Detroit Receiving Hospital as a plan operations assistant. 

Kimbrough was last seen wearing a wine colored suit, Cartier glasses, Rolex watch and black full-length mink coat.

A $2,500 reward is being offered to find him. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5940.

