Police seeking man suspected of trying to light Detroit gas station on fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man suspected of trying to light a gas station on fire after stealing from the store.

It happened July 7 around 11:35 a.m. at a Marathon gas station on 7 Mile Road near Southfield Road.

Police say the suspect went into the gas station and poured gasoline on the ground by the front door. Gas station employees then chased him before he could start a fire.

Detroit Police Department A man suspected of trying to light a Marathon gas station on fire in Detroit after stealing from the store on July 7, 2023.

The suspect is described as a man around the age of 40 with shoulder length dreadlocks and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red tank top, tan shorts, a black belt and black boots.

DetroitRewards.tv is offering a $500 reward for anonymous information that helps move the case forward. Case number 2307070208 must be included in the tip.