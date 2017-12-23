Police seeking man who attempted armed robbery at McDonald's in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald's restaurant on the city's southwest side.

A man entered the location and approached the counter Friday night. While at the counter, police say, the suspect demanded money from the cash register.

As the cashier alerted her supervisor, the suspect demanded money again, then produced a weapon.

After the supervisors and employees failed to comply, the suspect exited the location and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police say.

If anyone recognizes the individual and knows of his whereabouts, please contact Detroit Police's Fourth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440.