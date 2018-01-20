Police seeking missing 32-year-old woman from Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are seeking the public's help to find Erica Hayes.

She was last seen on Jan. 17 at approximately 5:45 p.m. She was attending church located in the 20000 block of West Seven Mile Road.

She stepped outside to have a cigarette and never returned.

She is 32, five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with two French braids parted in the middle.

Hayes was last seen wearing a yellow hat, light pink leather jacket, faded blue jeans, tall black laced leather boots, purple mittens and carrying a tan vinyl purse.

She also has a tattoo across her back and a tattoo of a tiger on her left breast.

Hayes is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Eight Precinct at 313-596-5800.