DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was brutally murdered in Detroit over the weekend.

The victim's family told us 66-year-old Raymond Hamilton was viciously stabbed to death by a stranger who sat on his porch with him for hours in the area of Radnor Street and E. Warren Avenue.

Watch the video report below:

Police seeking person of interest after man brutally stabbed to death in Detroit

Authorities said the man then followed Hamilton inside his home and back outside.

Neighbors watched the man attack Hamiliton believing he was being punched, but instead he was being stabbed to death.

“Our neighbors literally had to put his insides back into him. They held his hand until he took his last breath,” Joy Stahl, the victim’s sister, said.

Family of Raymond Hamilton

Stahl said family warned Hamilton about taking in strangers, but he told them it was a part of his ministry to be kind.

“He would he called it his ministry — if you needed food or a shower or money. He collected bottles and would let people come and take the bottles,” Stahl said.

She said neighbors are fearful because the person responsible is still on the loose.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said they are relentlessly pursuing the person who did this and have placed a special watch on that neighborhood.

Detroit Police Department A person of interest in connection with a deadly stabbing in Detroit.

Police released video showing the person of interest in this case. Police say he has a distinctive walk.

If you can identify him, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

