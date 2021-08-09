Police shoot, kill suspect after incident stemming from drag racing on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police shot and killed a suspect after an altercation occurred Sunday night on Detroit's east side.

Detroit police were originally called to the area for dozens of people partaking in drag racing and drifting in the area of E. Grand Blvd and Milwaukee. Two undercover officers in an unmarked vehicle, part of DPD's "takedown crew," arrived at the scene.

Police say as the crowd started to disperse, the suspect vehicle rammed the undercover police vehicle. The front seat passenger reportedly exited the car with a semi-automatic weapon.

Police say one of the officers "feared for his life" and fired shots, striking and killing the suspect.

Authorities are still looking for the three other vehicle occupants who ran away from the scene.

