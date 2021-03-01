Detroit police shoot Cincinnati man, accused of killing 3 in Ohio, outside of motel

(WXYZ) — Detroit police officers shot a Cincinnati man, accused of killing his wife and two others in Ohio, outside of a motel near downtown Detroit on Monday.

It happened at the Rivertown Inn & Suites on Jefferson Ave. near Rivard on Monday morning.

A active warrant was issued for 55-year-old Chandra Moore for murder and felonious assault.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the suspect fled Cincinnati after allegedly killing his wife, two others and injuring two more people.

Police say Moore killed 33-year-old Timothy Dugar, 35-year-old Andrew Wesley and 28-year-old Brittany Wagoner. Wagoner was identified as Moore's wife.

Moore is also allegedly responsible for injuring a 17-year-old male and 51-year-old man.

He then came to Detroit and police got information he was at the motel.

According to Craig, instead of risking the safety of other guests, they set up surveillance on the man.

He came out Monday morning, saw officers and pulled out a handgun, according to Craig. Those officers returned fire and hit him several times.

Craig said that it was reported the suspect was looking for police officers, and that he took his time, went to a car, and then opened fire, aiming for an unmarked police vehicle.

According to Craig, they found three vehicles adjacent to the car where the suspect was hiding, a semi-automatic handgun and two revolvers.

The suspect's was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No officers were injured, Craig said, and he said if they didn't wait it out, it could've been a much worse situation.



