LIVE UPDATES: Police report multiple victims after shooting at church in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grand Blanc Township police confirm that there was a shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday morning.

Police report that there are multiple victims and the shooter is down.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police also report that the church is on fire.

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, said that agents are on scene to assist in the investigation.

We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities.



Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 28, 2025

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement following the shooting:

"We have multiple teams and units on scene in Grand Blanc Township assisting at the church shooting and fire. Tragically, this marks the fourth mass shooting we’ve responded to in less than five years. Please avoid the area."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also released the following statement regarding the tragedy:

The reunification place for people off-site is the Trillium Theater at Holly and McCandish.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

