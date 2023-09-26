Police shut down unlicensed Detroit bar after deadly shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police shut down an unlicensed business in Detroit where they say shootings happened recently including one that was fatal.

Comfort Zone Bar & Grill will be shut down until it’s in compliance with rules and regulations, Detroit Police Department Chief James White said Tuesday. The bar is located on Schaefer Highway near W. 6 Mile Road.

The bar's license came to light after a double shooting Sunday that left one man dead. Another shooting happened in August, police said.

The bar owner disputes that the shootings were connected to his business.

“As we’ve done in the past when these types of situations come up, we look at whether or not the business should have been open. We want our business owners to be partners with us. They have a duty and responsibility to keep our community safe,” White said.

White said the department’s Vice unit is also investigating other violations the business allegedly has including the liquor license possibly being expired and overall safety at the establishment.

“When you invite people into your business, you have a duty and responsibility to provide a layer of safety for the community. And with three people shot – one in August and two from the 24th, one fatally unfortunately, he lost his life – you want to make sure that you’re doing everything you can to keep illegal weapons outside the facility," White said. "And if you’re going to allow people with CPLs inside, you have to have some security previsions at the door.”

White added that the business is “pretty decent,” but it’s a problem when three people are shot in less than a year.

“It’s a problem for our community. It’s a problem for this business owner,” White said. “We want to make sure he’s doing everything he can to keep the place safe.”

The business owner told reporters that the shooting on Sunday was the first that happened at the bar and that it happened outside, which is something he said he can’t control.

“I’m going to be in compliance and help the police department any way I can, anything they want to know,” he said. “We don’t need this on our streets of Detroit.”

He added that “this is a safe place to be.”

The fatal shooting investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.