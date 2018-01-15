Schools on lockdown due to ongoing police situation at Hazel Park Ice Arena

11:58 AM, Jan 15, 2018
(WXYZ) - Two schools are on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation at the Hazel Park Ice Arena, according to the Hazel Park Schools.

The district says Hazel Park High School and Hoover Elementary are currently on lockdown "until the gunmen or gunman is apprehended" at the ice arena. 

We're told people inside the arena are saying they are on lockdown, too. 

The arena is at 1555 E. Woodward Heights Blvd. The road is blocked between Battelle and Dequindre. 

Multiple agencies are responding to the area. 

