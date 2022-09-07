Police: Southfield teen brings gun to school, taken into custody

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield high school student was taken into police custody after they say he brought a gun to school Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology.

Police in Southfield said staff members were notified of a student on campus possibly having a firearm. The information was then relayed to the school resource officer and other security staff.

The student, a 16-year-old, was then found in the hallway. Police say he was in possession of a loaded handgun with no round in the chamber.

The firearm was secured and the student was taken into police custody without incident for carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators said there were no indications of an active threat toward other students, staff or the building.

The case will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, using reference case number 22-30441.