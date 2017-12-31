Police stepping up security for Detroit's New Year's Eve 'D Drop'

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are adding patrols to keep everyone safe at the annual 'D Drop' celebration.

The event is being held for the first time at Beacon Park on Grand River. The former venue, Campus Martius, is not large enough to hold the anticipated crowd.

At least 40,000 people attended the celebration in 2016.

Detroit police are receiving support from city, state and federal law enforcement.

The 'D Drop' will include additional heated tends. One of the tents is the size of a football field.