Police still investigating what happened with AMBER Alert for twin newborns on Monday

Police are still investigating after twin newborns were taken from their mother in Livonia and later returned safely to police.

We still don't know where the two 14-day-old twins Montana and Matthew Bridges were during the AMBER Alert before they were handed over to Detroit police at the 9th precinct around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Their mother claims they were taken by "friendly acquaintances," and police said they were taken by people known to the family.

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 6 a.m. and police said after 10 a.m. the babies were safe.

7 Action News has confirmed the mother told police the boys were allegedly taken from a hotel in Livonia by two friendly acquaintances she met on Facebook who were willing to give her clothes and diapers.

Police have not confirmed who returned the boys to the 9th precinct yesterday morning, or where they were during the 11 hours they were missing.

Family members say the friendly acquaintances reached out to the mother after the AMBER Alert, with one text saying they were going to return the babies to the police station, and another saying, "I have my own kids, why would I want to kidnap your kids?"

We are expecting more details surrounding this investigation in the days to come.