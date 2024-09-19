Watch Now
Police surrounding residence in Inkster after shots fired at officers

Crime Scene
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police have a residence in Inkster surrounded after shots were fired at officers.

7 News Detroit has confirmed that 5-6 shots were fired at officers near a home on Klink Street, just north of Pine Street, at Lamoyne Gardens.

Police have set up a perimeter on Henry Ruff, Annapolis, Carlysle and Fox, and are looking for an armed suspect. Authorities say that a canine officer is coming to assist in the search.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story when we learn more.

