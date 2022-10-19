Police take at least one suspect into custody after teen found dead on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least one person into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week.

On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m.

Officials say the woman had head trauma and has since been identified as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE:

The Second District Special Investigation Section executed two search warrants in the city of Southfield as part of the homicide investigation of a 17 year old young woman from I-94 and 8 Mile. Suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/FBAIGMQYFg — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 19, 2022

Police say they executed search warrants in the city of Southfield as part of the homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

