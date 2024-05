DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager was shot and killed in Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Bedford Street near the 1-94 Service Drive.

Additional details about the shooting including what led up to it were not immediately released. The victim's age is unknown at this time.

Police also haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.