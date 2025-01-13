Police to continue search for missing Warren mother at Lenox Township landfill on Tuesday

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Roseville Police Department, along with several law enforcement agencies, wrapped up their search at Pine Tree Acres Landfill late this afternoon.



RAW VIDEO: Ashley Elkins' family speaks with media following arraignment

RAW VIDEO: Ashley Elkins' family speaks with media following arraignment

They’re focusing on a 6.5-acre plot at the 377-acre landfill in hopes of finding crucial evidence in the investigation into Ashley Elkins’ disappearance or the missing woman’s remains.

“We have a good idea of where our target is,” said Chief Mitch Berlin of the Roseville Police Department. “We’ll be back tomorrow. We started high, and we’ll keep working our way down, and we’ll keep going till we got our target.”

“We’re thankful to the police for all they’re doing all they can to find Ashley. But it’s tough to hear, right? You heard the mom say multiple times he threw her daughter out like a piece of trash, and only a monster would do something like that,” said Maurice Morton, Ashley Elkins’ uncle.

Morton says he and his family feared the worst after police executed a search warrant at the home of Elkins’ ex-boyfriend, DeAndre Booker.

Ex-boyfriend charged with lying to peace officer in missing mother investigation

One of the items investigators took hauled away was a dumpster. It’s one key piece of evidence that led investigators to the Macomb County landfill.

Police say 'significant evidence' recovered during search of Roseville apartment

“We’re going to keep working. We’ve got a target starting point and a finish point and we’re hoping somewhere in the middle we bring closure for everybody,” said Chief Berlin.

“We’re hopeful they’ll find her body, and we’re hoping if they find anything, it’s sooner rather than later because waiting is very difficult on this family, her mother, sister, and children. We just want to get some closure,” said Morton.

7 News Detroit spoke with waste collectors leaving the facility Monday; for Larry Todd, the investigation here hits close to home.

“I hope her family is okay. I know her mom and stuff. I grew up around her kids and stuff, so I just hope they’re alright,” said Todd.

About a dozen law enforcement agencies are assisting Roseville Police in the dig, and Elkins’ family is grateful.

“Chief Berlin of Roseville PD reached out, and he indicated they had a lot of people wanting to help out. He mentioned more than 30 volunteers helping with the search, and that means a lot,” said Morton.

As the search continues, the Elkins family set up a fundraiser for Ashley’s two young sons.

“These funds are going into a trust for the 7 and 10-year-old children. She had great dreams for her children, and we don’t want those to die away,” said Morton.