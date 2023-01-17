Police to provide update after mother shot, killed while leaving Detroit store in December

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In just a few hours, Detroit police will announce new information in a murder investigation that we've closely followed since the start of the new year.

Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.

Police released chilling surveillance video after the shooting. They say the gunman shot Tracie, robbed her, and then stole her car.

The car was later found abandoned. We know this is a case Detroit police have worked tirelessly to solve.

7 Action News spoke to Tracie's husband earlier in the investigation — who told us his wife had been his high school sweetheart.

"My rock. My heart. My everything. Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other," said John Golden, Tracie's husband.

Detroit Police Chief James White is planning an update for 11 a.m. at Detroit Police Department headquarters. We plan to stream the update on wxyz.com.