Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl

WXYZ
The scene of a fatal shooting in Detroit on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on Aug. 26, 2022.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 02, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.

At this time, DPD is not releasing her name.

Thursday evening, Detroit police told 7 Action News that the victim's family may have been identified.

According to police, the shooting spree began around 4:45 a.m. near 7 Mile and Wyoming on August 28.

Approximately 30 minutes later and three blocks away, police believe the 16-year-old was shot and killed near Margarita and Wyoming.

Dontae Ramon Smith has been charged in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with three counts each of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of animal cruelty-third degree and four counts of felony firearm.

