Police warn about dangers of social media's 'Orbeez Challenge'

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are warning the public about the dangers of a challenge trending on social media where people are using gel pellets and toy guns to randomly shoot bystanders.

The Dearborn Police Department said it's responded to several incidents over the past several weeks of people being shot with Orbeez balls, water-absorbent polymer beads. People participating in the “Orbeez Challenge” trending on TikTok are putting the beads into gel blaster toy guns.

The projectile beads could cause injuries, possibly severe, police said.

There have been similar incidents reported across the country.

Police say a Dearborn teen has been arrested in connection to the trend and is facing assault charges.

Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin released a statement about the social media trend the department has been seeing: