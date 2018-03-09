Police warning about a fake cable company worker trying to enter homes

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are warning the public about a man posing as a cable company worker who tried to force his way into a home in Ypsilanti Township.

Investigators say the man knocked on the door of a home on Willowbridge Road and told the homeowner that he needed to enter and fix the cable box. The woman who lives in the home refused to let him in.

She said the man drove away in a full-sized white van with decals that looked to be magnetic.

Police describe the man as black, around 30 years old, between 5’ 6” to 5’ 8” and weighing 200 pounds.