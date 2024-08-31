Police work to get barricaded gunman out of Detroit home after non-fatal shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit were on the scene of a standoff with a barricaded gunman on the city’s west city after a non-fatal shooting on Friday.

It started around 3 p.m. on Whitfield Street near Joy Road and Grand River Avenue.

A person had reportedly been shot three times, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in temporary serious condition as of Friday night.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that happened earlier in the day between the victim’s mom and the alleged shooter.

After the victim was shot, the accused shooter ran back into the home, police said. Hostages were not believed to be involved.

“We know that the individual has a past of felonies. He has done some violent things in the past. We know he is armed with many different weapons — some long guns, some handguns,” Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Arnold Williams told reporters at the scene.

Negotiators were talking to the man inside the home, lost contact and were trying to regain communication with him. Police said they were continuing to work to end the situation peacefully Friday night.

They used methods such as tear gas to try to get the man out of the home.

People in the area of Underwood and Joy Road were asked to be patient as police blocked off the area for safety. Police asked residents for IDs, so they could help direct them to their homes.

“If he can hear this, we ask that he give himself up and that he surrender to us peacefully. But we’re going to continue working this and try to bring a peaceful resolution to it.”

"Seeing this happening in my own neighborhood and I've been here for 32 years, we've never seen anything like this," resident D. Woods said. "I'm so happy the kids weren't outside. We have elders. They usually come outside and take care of their lawns around that time. They weren't out — thank God."

Police remained at the scene late Friday night.

