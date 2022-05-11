Police working to identify teen girl found fatally shot in alley on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after the body of a teenage girl was found inside a stolen car parked in an alley on the city’s west side.

Investigators are working to identify the victim, who police believe was around the age of 16.

According to Detroit police, neighbors heard gun shots Tuesday around 10 p.m. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a neighbor found a black Chevrolet Malibu with bullet holes and a victim inside in an alley on Burnette Street near Livernois and Joy Road.

Police say the stolen car is linked to a recent carjacking.

"The vehicle being carjacked leads me to believe that there was some other criminality going on," DPD Cmrd. Michael McGinnis said.

The teenager is described as a Black female who is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.

Authorities are looking through missing person reports to see if they can identify the victim.

"Parents of missing children that aren't her are going to be worried if that's their daughter. So, it's got to be incredibly hard for those folks," McGinnis said.

Police in Berkley are investigating whether the victim is a girl who was reported missing in mid-April. That missing girl was staying with a family member for a few days and originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Police have not yet confirmed if the incidents are connected.

Suspect information in the fatal shooting, including how many people were involved, is unclear at this time.

"We are doing everything we can, one to identify her and two to catch the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act," McGinnis said.

Investigators say a lot is unknown at this time and they are reviewing evidence. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

