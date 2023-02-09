ABC News: Mike Pence subpoenaed after months of negotiations

WASHINGTON — A special counsel overseeing probes regarding former President Donald Trump are giving former vice president Mike Pence a subpoena, multiple sources tell ABC News.

ABC reports the subpoena follows months of negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence's legal team.

Last month, Pence's attorney said documents with classified markings were discovered in Pence's Carmel home.

RELATED: Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling

It is unknown what information the subpoena is seeking.

A spokesperson for Pence did not respond to a request for comment by ABC News. The special counsel's office also declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Trump also did not immediately respond.