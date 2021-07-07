Gov. Whitmer responds to first political shot from Chief Craig

(WXYZ) — Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig is still not officially on the stump in the race for Governor.

But last night in a stump speech in Jackson he took his first political shot at Governor Gretchen Whitmer saying, "American isn't a monarchy. We're not ruled by Kings and Queens. We ended that back in 1776."

The crowd of Republicans applauded. Craig has said if he runs, it will be as a Republican.

Governor Whitmer is a Democrat and I asked her today, “What’s your reaction to that? And what advice would you give him if he gets into the race for governor?”

She responded at an event in St. Clair Shores, “I’m not giving anyone advice. The voters will make that decision a year from this coming August.”

She added, “What I will say is divisive political speeches don’t solve problems actually. We need to have problem solvers at the table.”

The Governor was at a park talking about how she wants to spend $150 million in the state budget process on local parks and recreation.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel at the event said, “Every community or municipality that’s fighting for funds to try to enhance what they’ve got with parks and recreation, this is transformational opportunities.”

The Governor and Republicans who control the Legislature continue budget negotiations. The Republicans have made a deal conditional on them getting a seat at the table when the Governor considers any future COVID or other restrictions on people and businesses.