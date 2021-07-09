Spotlight on the News: Honigman, David Foltyn & MI; and get ready for "The Healing Memorial"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 11, Spotlight on the News will interview David Foltyn, Chairman & CEO of Detroit-based Honigman Business Law Firm. How is the state's biggest corporation of lawyers impacting Michigan? We'll also talk to Rochelle Riley, Director of Arts, Culture & Entrepreneurship for the City; and Rachel Frierson, Director of Programming for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. How are they partnering with Cranbrook to bring this region The Healing Memorial?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

