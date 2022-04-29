Watch
Spotlight on the News: Inside Bagley Development Group's $75M project; TRU's public transit update

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Jim Thrower (top right) and Emmett Moten (bottom right)
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit businessmen Emmett Moten and Jim Thrower of the Bagley Development Group about their $75 million downtown project. What impact will this initiative led by African Americans have on the city's resurgence? We’ll also get an update on public transit opportunities from Megan Owens, Executive Director of Transportation Riders United.

