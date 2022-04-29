Spotlight on the News: Inside Bagley Development Group's $75M project; TRU's public transit update

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit businessmen Emmett Moten and Jim Thrower of the Bagley Development Group about their $75 million downtown project. What impact will this initiative led by African Americans have on the city's resurgence? We’ll also get an update on public transit opportunities from Megan Owens, Executive Director of Transportation Riders United.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

