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Spotlight on the News: Inside the new non-partisan "Democracy Test Kitchen"

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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Stan Humphries, Co-Founder, Democracy Test Kitchen
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On Sunday, August 2, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Stan Humphries, Co-Founder of the new Democracy Test Kitchen, a non-partisan, civic engagement, voter information platform free to the public. Why is this transparent and action-oriented election tool being launched in Michigan and targeting the Great Lakes State's August 4th Primary Election? Tune in to find out how you can become a better informed voter.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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